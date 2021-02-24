Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 142,093 shares of company stock worth $5,689,706 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 105,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,222. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.