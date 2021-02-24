Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) (TSE:AVK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) (TSE:AVK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.44. Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 200,499 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AVK)

Avnel Gold Mining Limited is a Canada-based natural resource company engaged in the business of exploration, mine development, and the mining and extraction of precious metals, principally gold, with operations in south-western Mali in West Africa. The Company owns an equity interest in Societe d’Exploitation des Mines d’Or de Kalana, SA (SOMIKA), which is its principal asset.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnel Gold Mining Limited (AVK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.