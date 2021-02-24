Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.