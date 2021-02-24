Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

