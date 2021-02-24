Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) (CVE:AXV) Shares Down 9.1%

Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) (CVE:AXV) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 7,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$49.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

About Axion Ventures Inc. (AXV.V) (CVE:AXV)

Axion Ventures Inc, an investment issuer, primarily focuses on investments in the online video gaming sector and other information technology sectors. The company is involved in the provision of game development, game design, and licensing of published games and software; and development of digital insurance products.

