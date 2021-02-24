Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,135.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,988 shares of company stock worth $4,064,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

