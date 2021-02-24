Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Up 13%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 4,172,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,194,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ayro by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

