Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,883. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

