Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

NUVA traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

