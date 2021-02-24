AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading 14.2% Higher

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s stock price traded up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.69. 2,468,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,969,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.
About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).
