B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.26. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 215,428 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

