B. Riley Cuts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $10.50

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

INFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,783. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.