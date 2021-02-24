B. Riley Weighs in on Fidus Investment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the asset manager will earn $1.47 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $351.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

