B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 394,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332,944. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

