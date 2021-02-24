Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €76.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.91 ($81.07).

BAS opened at €68.32 ($80.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is €66.78 and its 200 day moving average is €58.23. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.97.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

