Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 8.3%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.30. 1,888,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,567,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $379.67 million, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $133,500. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

