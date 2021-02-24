Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Baby Bunting Group alerts:

In other Baby Bunting Group news, insider Matthew Spencer 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th.

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.