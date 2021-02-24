Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45.58 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $100.75 million and approximately $45.58 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $43.46 or 0.00088090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

