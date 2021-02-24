Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.66

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.66 and last traded at $109.61, with a volume of 14391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.