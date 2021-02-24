Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.28

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 33,924,488 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

