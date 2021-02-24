Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

