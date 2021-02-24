Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 7,146,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,262,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 217,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

