Baker Tilly Financial LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,052,000. Apple makes up 4.3% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

