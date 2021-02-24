Balancer (BAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $114.79 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Balancer has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $38.15 or 0.00076090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $264.90 million and $114.79 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00498567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00080446 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00072217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00466246 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

