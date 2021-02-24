Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $40.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 635,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,045,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $23,559,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

