BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BancFirst in a report issued on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

BancFirst stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,375,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

