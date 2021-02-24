Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $15.87. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 150,763 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $615.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

