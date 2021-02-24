Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander-Chile makes up 1.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.30% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $26,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BSAC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. 3,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,414. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.