Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 85,477 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.73% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 25,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

