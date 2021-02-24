Bangor Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 417.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 139,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,761,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 16,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

