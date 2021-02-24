Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 254,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,670.7% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.28. 353,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.