Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 371,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 277,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.33. The company had a trading volume of 219,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

