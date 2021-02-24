Bangor Savings Bank Buys 3,030 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 120,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after buying an additional 55,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

NYSE ALB traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

