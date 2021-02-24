Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

VO traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.18. 32,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $224.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

