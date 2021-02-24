Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.46. 53,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.02. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

