Bangor Savings Bank Has $13.18 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,562. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

