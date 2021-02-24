Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.06 Million Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IDV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 868,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

