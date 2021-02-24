Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $79,854,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after buying an additional 232,812 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,229,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $130.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

