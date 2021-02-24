Bangor Savings Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $256.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,529. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $255.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.