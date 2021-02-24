Bangor Savings Bank Sells 4,491 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.68. 106,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

