Bangor Savings Bank Sells 4,783 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 783,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,087,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

