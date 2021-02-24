Bangor Savings Bank Sells 7,026 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 189,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

