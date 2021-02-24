Bangor Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,037. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.