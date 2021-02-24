Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,106 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,360,660. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $313.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

