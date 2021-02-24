Bank of America Increases Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$32.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.66.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.57 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,763,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The stock has a market cap of C$41.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$39.17.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

