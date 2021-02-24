Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.18.

TSE:BMO traded up C$3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$108.01. 2,392,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,691. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$98.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.96. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

