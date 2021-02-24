Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.18.

Shares of BMO traded up C$3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,878. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$108.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

