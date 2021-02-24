Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$113.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.76.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$107.92. The company had a trading volume of 766,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$98.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$108.24.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

