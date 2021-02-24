Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$97.00. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.18.

TSE:BMO traded up C$3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$108.01. 2,392,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,691. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$108.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

