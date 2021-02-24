Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Shares of BMO traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.17. 25,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,540. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

